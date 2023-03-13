Exclusive: Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town weigh up move for Salford City player

Salford City are facing a battle to retain Elliot Watt this summer, with it Football League World’s understanding that Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town are two EFL clubs interested in signing the midfielder.

Watt has been excellent for Salford this season in League Two, notching 14 assists in 34 appearances for Neil Wood’s side and impressing after his summer move from Bradford City.

That’s contributed to Salford sitting seventh in the current league standings and leaving them, very much, in the mix for the play-offs this season.

Salford have the security of Watt having another 18 months on his deal at the club, yet there are suitors taking note of the 23-year-old’s talent further up the EFL pyramid.

Football League World have been told that two of those clubs are Plymouth and Ipswich, a pair fighting for promotion at the sharp end of League One. Whilst it’s not clear whether or not they will act on initial interest, they are constantly tracking Watt.

There is other interest, too, coming from the Scottish Premiership, with more clubs north of the border keeping tabs on the Salford ace.

Watt played 70 minutes of Salford’s 4-3 defeat to Crewe Alexandra.

Quiz: Are these 20 Plymouth Argyle facts real or fake?