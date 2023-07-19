Peterborough United are in negotiations with Huddersfield Town in order to bring goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic to the club for the 2023-24 season, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Posh are looking to rebuild after losing out in the League One play-off semi-finals to Sheffield Wednesday last season, a season in which they had multiple loan goalkeepers at the club.

Will Norris was the player that kept goal for the second half of the campaign from Burnley but Lucas Bergstrom of Chelsea and Hull City's Will Cartwright were also signed as well.

Darren Ferguson only has Will Blackmore at his disposal right now in terms of goalkeepers, but he is now attempting to bring Bilokapic to the club.

The 20-year-old stopper has been at Huddersfield since 2020 when arriving from Australia, making his senior debut two years later in an FA Cup contest against Burnley.

Bilokapic then had a loan spell at Hartlepool United in the second half of the 2021-22 season but barely featured for the Poolies, before playing seven times for Huddersfield in 2022-23.

With Lee Nicholls as the undisputed first-choice at the John Smith's Stadium though, Bilokapic will struggle for game-time in the near future, which could pave the way for a move to Peterborough should the clubs agree terms and the Australian himself want the move.