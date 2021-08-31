Exclusive: Peterborough United close to loan signing of West Ham player

Conor Coventry is set to join Peterborough United on loan for this season as the Posh aim to seal a late signing before the end of the summer transfer window, Football League World can reveal.

The Posh have had an up and down start to the Sky Bet Championship this season, which is perhaps to be expected given they’re back in the second tier after a handful of campaigns away.

They’ll certainly feel as though they can challenge in the second tier, however, and they’ll be hoping that the talents of Coventry can help them with that task.

The midfielder has had plenty of interest in him this summer but it’s the Posh who have won out, Football League World can reveal, with his parent side West Ham feeling as though the Championship side are the best fit for him in terms of getting him to progress and helping him develop.

The Irons still have big plans for Coventry and feel as though he could really play a part for them in the future, so they’re going to be watching how he progresses with Peterborough United closely this season and seeing how he adapts to Championship and senior football life.