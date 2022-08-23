Exclusive: Peterborough and MK Dons weighing up transfer swoop for 24-goal forward

Peterborough United and MK Dons are among a host of clubs in the Football League who are keen on Macclesfield’s James Berry, Football League World has been told.

The 21-year-old forward only joined the non-league side permanently earlier this year, becoming their club record signing in the process.

And, it was a smart investment from Macclesfield’s perspective, as Berry scored 24 goals and registered 18 assists as the side won promotion from the North West Counties Premier Division in the previous campaign.

That form has continued in the current season, as Berry has scored three times and picked up three assists in the opening few weeks.

Now, they could face a battle to keep hold of their key man, as FLW has been told that the Posh and MK Dons are keeping tabs on the youngster as they look to offer Berry a return to the Football League, with both hoping to be in the mix for promotion back to the Championship come May.

The youngster came through the ranks at Liverpool before joining Wigan Athletic and then Hull City, with Berry going on to make an appearance for the Tigers until he joined Altrincham in 2021.

