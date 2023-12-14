Highlights Ipswich Town are the favorite in the upcoming match against rivals Norwich City.

Derby games can be unpredictable, and the outcome could go either way, says Paul Lambert.

Lambert highlights the improved structure and potential of Ipswich as a club.

High-flying Ipswich Town will fancy their chances of beating rivals Norwich City but this weekend's 'Old Farm derby' could "go either way", Paul Lambert has predicted in an exclusive interview with Football League World courtesy of Betway.

The two East Anglian clubs will meet for the first time in nearly five years when they face off at Portman Road on Saturday lunchtime.

Ipswich have not beaten the Canaries since 2009 but will be the favourites after making a stunning start to the 2023/24 campaign, which has them 10 points clear of the chasing pack in second in the Championship and on course to win promotion to the Premier League in their first season back in the second tier.

Things have not been quite as rosy for the visitors with David Wagner's job coming under threat due to a barren run in September and October but a run of four wins in their last six games has helped them get back on track just in time for their Portman Road visit.

"Derby games can go either way"

Lambert, who has managed both Norwich and Ipswich, believes Kieran McKenna's side will fancy their chances but has predicted that Saturday's clash is unlikely to follow the form book.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World courtesy of Betway, he explained: “Of course it is (an opportunity for the Tractor Boys).

"I don’t think there are too many players left from when I was there. The changing room structure looks great, they’ve put a bit of money into Ipswich, they’ve done up the stadium, they’re going to do the training ground. The structure is there. When I was there, it was a different club altogether.

“Paul Cook came in after me and couldn’t get a tune out of the guys. Then Kieran comes in and blitzes everything, which needed to be done. Ipswich was too big of a club to stagnate.

“It’s a massive club with the history behind it. Big Terry Butcher, John Wark, George Burley, Arnold Mühren and Frans Thijssen, Bobby Robson. A brilliant club. But it needed an influx of money to help it because it needed a structure to get it going.

“They’ll fancy their chances against Norwich because of the way the form guide goes but derby games, as I’ve said before, it doesn’t matter if you’re top or bottom, derby games can go either way.”

Lambert knows only too well how important the East Anglian derby is in that part of the world and, having been sent off at Carrow Road as Ipswich boss, how heated it can get - though he doesn't rank it up there with others that he's experienced.

He said: “The Dortmund-Schalke game is crazy. Dortmund-Schalke is unbelievable.

“The Glasgow derby. You don’t need to tell me about the Glasgow derby. I’ve always said you could play it on the moon and people would want to come and watch it because it’s a madness game. It’s a brilliant derby, it’s ferocious, it’s madness all rolled into one.

“The Norwich-Ipswich game is a little bit more friendly than that. It’s nowhere near the Rangers-Celtic or Dortmund-Schalke game, it’s nothing like that but it’s a derby that’s so important to the people of Norfolk and Suffolk.

“You have to give it that respect. You couldn’t compare it to a Glasgow derby or a Dortmund derby though.”