Exclusive: Paul Jewell set to leave Swindon Town as exodus continues

Paul Jewell is set to leave his role as Swindon Town’s director of football, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

It has been a hectic week for the League Two club, with CEO Steve Anderson, manager John McGreal, and assistant Remi Gilmartin all departing.

McGreal and Gilmartin’s exit comes just a month after they arrived at the County Ground, while Anderson’s departure ends his eight-year spell at the Wiltshire club.

It seems there is set to be more change at Swindon, as sources have informed Football League World that Jewell is now set to leave his post as director of football.

The 56-year-old was appointed to his role with the Robins in December 2018, with the club securing promotion to League One and being relegated back to League Two in the seasons since.

Jewell’s arrival at Swindon followed a long career as both a player and a manager, having taken charge at Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan Athletic, Derby County, and Ipswich Town since 2000.