Exclusive: Paul Jewell identifies what Wayne Rooney needs to do with Derby County this summer

Paul Jewell insists that Wayne Rooney needs to revamp his Derby County squad this summer after what has been a turbulent campaign on and off the pitch.

Rooney has endured a difficult start to life in management having taken the Derby job in November, following the dismissal of Phillip Cocu and his coaching staff.

The former Manchester United man has won only 10 of his 34 games at the helm, with his side staring relegation from the Championship square in the face.

Derby have lost their five Championship matches and have won only one of their last 13 games. They remain four points clear of the drop with two games left to play, however Rotherham United, who sit 22nd, have an extra two games in hand.

It promises to be a summer of transition for the club, though, as they await EFL approval regarding Erik Alonso’s takeover the club.

With five loanees set to return to their parent clubs and players like Curtis Davies, Martyn Waghorn and Andre Wisdom all set to be out of contract, there is likely to be a big turnover of players, with the squad already wearing thin.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Derby manager Paul Jewell says that Rooney’s squad is in need of a revamp this summer.

He said: “I think they’ve got quite a few young players in that team, so it’s probably a squad which needs revamping and needs freshening up over the summer.

“It’s difficult, because when you’re in that situation, you want to have one eye on next season, but you can’t afford to take your eyes off the ball because you’ve got to make sure you stay up this season.

“Even though they will want to plan ahead, at the moment, they are still in a relegation fight.

“They’ve still got work to do this season, and if they do stay up, then they can have a good look at the squad and say ‘look, we need eight to 10 players’.

“If the owners back them, it will make it an attractive club for players.”