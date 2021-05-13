Exclusive: Paul Jewell claims Manchester City man could benefit from Wayne Rooney link-up at Derby

Manchester City striker Liam Delap could learn a lot from Derby County manager Wayne Rooney if he was to join the Championship club on loan, former Rams manager Paul Jewell has exclusively told Football League World.

Delap has enjoyed something of a breakthrough season at The Etihad, making his first-team debut and scoring his first senior goal in the League Cup win over Bournemouth.

The 18-year-old was previously part of Derby’s academy, and the Rams are keen to re-sign him on loan for next season, as revealed by Football League World.

The Rams currently managed by Wayne Rooney, and Jewell believes that the chance to work with the Manchester United and England record is something that could help the Manchester City youngster in the future.

Asked whether Delap could learn a lot from one of England’s best ever strikers in Rooney if he was to make a loan move to Derby for next season, Jewell told Football League World: “He’s (Rooney) one of the best players full stop. I remember speaking to David Moyes about him when he was coming through.

“He said he could play at right-back, he could play at centre back, he’d head it half the pitch, there’s nothing he can’t do.

“He just loves football and I’m sure Wayne Rooney’s learning all the time about coaching and managing. But you certainly don’t get too many players who have played at a better level and a higher level for as long as he has.

“And if he’s your manager, and he’s telling you things, well, you listen.”

Delap would not be the first player that Rooney has signed from Manchester City during his time in charge at Derby.

Winger Patrick Roberts joined the Rams on loan from the newly crowned Premier League champions back in January.

The 24-year-old made 15 appearances during his time at Pride Park, with his only goal for the a club a spectacular strike in the 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday that secured Derby’s Championship status on the final day of this season.