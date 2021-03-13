Exclusive: Pat Nevin offers prediction ahead of Portsmouth’s Papa John’s Trophy final clash with Salford City

The first Papa John’s Trophy final takes place this afternoon, with Portsmouth taking on Salford City at Wembley.

Both of these sides have waited over a year to participate in this final, with Portsmouth defeating Exeter City in last year’s semi-final and Salford winning at Newport County on penalties.

Salford’s League Two play-off push has de-railed of late, with the Ammies winning only one of their six games.

Richie Wellens will be hoping, then, that a win this afternoon will have a positive impact and galvanise them in the league.

Papa John’s Trophy final on Sunday

Pompey, meanwhile, are also struggling in their own promotion push in League One. The pressure is building on Kenny Jackett, with the Blues winning only one of their last seven games.

Portsmouth have also lost their last three games in League One, so both sides will be desperate to get their hands on silverware this afternoon.

Jackett’s side remain the favourites to lift the trophy, however, and EFL on Quest commentator Pat Nevin has offered his prediction for the game.

He said: “I don’t think Pompey will probably just be strong enough. You just get the feeling that they’ll have enough about them.

“They’re in the league above, and there is a bit of a gap. I don’t necessarily think two lower league teams can go and win both of these cups, so there’s a little hint about what I’m thinking about for the Sunderland v Tranmere match!”

