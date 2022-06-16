Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Exclusive: Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle & MK Dons chase Arsenal transfer agreement after Mikel Arteta green-light

Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle and MK Dons are all vying to bring Arsenal’s Jack Henry-Francis to League One next season, Football League World can exclusively reveal. 

Oxford and Plymouth narrowly missed out on a place in the League One play-offs last season, whilst MK Dons fell short of automatic promotion and then lost out to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals.

All three clubs are now putting plans in place to compete again in League One next season.

Football League World can reveal that the trio all have an eye on Henry-Francis, Arsenal’s impressive 18-year-old.

Sources explain how Mikel Arteta is ready to give the midfielder’s loan exit the green-light this summer in a bid to heighten his first-team exposure.

Henry-Francis has played regularly at Premier League 2 level, impressing across Arsenal’s youth setup in recent seasons.

The teenager is a defensive-minded midfielder, who has also represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level on the international stage.


