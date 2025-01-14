Oxford United are among a number of clubs lining up a move for Hull City winger Ryan Longman, who also has interest from teams in Scotland and Türkiye - Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 24-year-old winger has been with the Tigers since the summer of 2021 after initially joining on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion under the management of Grant McCann, before signing permanently on Deadline Day in the winter of 2022 following the appointment of his successor, Shota Arveladze.

However, Longman's fortunes have been extremely mixed in East Yorkshire, as he spent last season on loan with Championship rivals Millwall, and was the source of strong transfer speculation in the summer, with the Lions, Birmingham City, Wrexham and Derby County all linked with a move.

And, despite the fact he's now emerged as a much more regular fixture in Ruben Selles' plans after returning from a shoulder injury which was sustained in pre-season, Oxford, who are five places and as many points above Hull in the Championship table, are one of numerous sides interested in acquiring Longman's services, as Gary Rowett looks towards a potential reunion with a player he signed for Millwall in the summer of 2023.

Related Chances of Joe Gelhardt leaving Leeds United for Hull City in permanent deal revealed Hull City are closing in on the signing of Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United

Oxford United plot move for Hull City's Ryan Longman

Longman's contract at the MKM Stadium is set to expire in June, which has led to uncertainty surrounding his immediate and long-term future.

It was revealed by Hull Live just two days into the January window that Longman had attracted interest from SPFL side Hearts at the same time it was announced that the wide man, who netted a crucial winner for the Tigers against Blackburn Rovers last month, was hit with a groin injury that has seen him miss recent outings against Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers.

Ryan Longman's Hull City 2024/25 stats (Championship Only) Apps 9 Starts 6 Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 1.85 Assists 0 Source: Sofascore - correct as of 14/01/25

And, nearly two weeks down the line, Football League World can exclusively reveal that the former AFC Wimbledon loanee has also emerged as a target for the U's alongside clubs in the SPFL and in Türkiye, the home country of City chairman, Acun Ilicali.

Ryan Longman could replace Malcolm Ebiowei at the Kassam Stadium

Whilst Longman, compared to some of the wingers on Hull's books this season and in previous seasons, isn't the flashiest of names, you are always guaranteed to receive 100 percent effort from him.

As previously mentioned, his future in East Yorkshire is uncertain at present, and the winger hasn't ruled out the possibility of staying or departing.

"I haven't had any chats with anyone yet, so, I just take it game by game and hopefully build on my goals. Yeah, I will see where everything takes me," he recently told Hull Live.

However, if a move to the Kassam Stadium was to materialise, Longman could replace the recently-departed former Hull loanee Malcolm Ebiowei, who underwent yet another frustrating loan move into the second tier, with just four appearances to his name.

Given the fact Hull will also hope to drag the recently in-form U's back into the relegation dogfight and surpass them, it remains to be seen whether they will entertain any bids from their divisional rivals should one come their way, which then opens the door for other suitors.