Exclusive: Oxford United in transfer talks for 32-year-old Championship forward

Oxford United are lining up a reunion with former striker Danny Hylton in the closing days of the January transfer window, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 32-year-old played for the U’s between 2014 and 2016, scoring 26 league goals in 85 appearances for the club before moving on to his current club Luton Town.

Having spent five-and-a-half years at Kenilworth Road, Hylton will see his contract expire at the Hatters this summer and Karl Robinson is looking to swoop to secure his services.

It’s no secret that Robinson wants to bolster his attack for the rest of the season, with the club having held talks with ex-England international Jermain Defoe in recent weeks after his release from Rangers, per The Telegraph.

But with Defoe still yet to make a decision on where he will spend the remainder of the campaign, Oxford’s attentions have turned to Hylton, who has scored once in five Championship outings for Luton this season.