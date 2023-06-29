The future of Brentford youngster Fin Stevens should be sorted in the next 24 hours with Oxford United his most likely destination despite interest from Cheltenham Town, Coventry City, and Reading, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 20-year-old right-back spent the first half of last season on loan at Swansea City but despite a disappointing spell at the Championship club, which saw him feature just five times before being recalled in January, the Bees are keen for him to head out to the EFL again this summer.

Oxford United set to win Fin Stevens race

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Stevens' future should be sorted in the next 24 hours and that Oxford are the most likely destination at this stage.

FLW understands that a lot of clubs are interested in the full-back, who spent a decade in the Arsenal youth system before joining Brentford in 2020 after a year in non-league with Worthing, but that it is between Cheltenham, Coventry, Reading, and the U's.

Oxford are on course to win the race for Stevens' signature as the Bees are big fans of the style of play favoured by their boss Liam Manning.

When does Fin Stevens' Brentford contract expire?

The Welsh defender signed a five-year deal when he joined Brentford from Worthing in 2022, meaning he is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2027.

That is evidence of just how highly he is rated by the Bees while his talent has been recognised at international level as well as he was handed his Wales U23 debut in March.