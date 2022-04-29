Exclusive: Omar Beckles reveals Leyton Orient’s aspirations for 2022/23

Omar Beckles has revealed that Leyton Orient want to compete for promotion next season but understand that is “easier said than done”, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

The O’s were challenging for the top seven early on in 2021/22 but a barren run saw them go 102 days without a League Two victory and left them battling at the wrong end of the table.

That form meant Kenny Jackett’s departure was inevitable and Orient’s fortunes have changed dramatically since Richie Wellens replaced him in March.

Despite winning six of their last nine games, the east London side have left it far too late to challenge for the play-offs in 2022/23 but that will surely be the aim next term.

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, Beckles addressed how the club are approaching things moving forward.

“It’s easier said that done,” explained the central defender when asked whether promotion would be the target next term.

“We really want to be up there towards the end of the season next season but that was the plan this season and it didn’t plan out that way.

“We’ll be doing our best to take it game by game to see what we can achieve and build upon what we’ve done this season and take the momentum of what we’ve got so far into next season.”

Orient could yet have a say in the League Two play-off race as they face 10th-placed Tranmere Rovers at the Breyer Group Stadium on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign.

Before that, Wellens’ side travel to The People’s Pension Stadium to face Crawley Town on Saturday.