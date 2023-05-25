Notts County are battling to retain the service of Macaulay Langstaff this summer ahead of their EFL return, with Football League World understanding that Wrexham are one of three clubs keen on the striker.

Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, who are both heading into the Championship after clinching automatic promotion from League One this season, are also said to be interested in signing the 26-year-old.

Who is Macaulay Langstaff?

Langstaff spent time on the books at Middlesbrough during his youth career and has since made a name for himself at non-league level.

In the summer of 2022, Notts County confirmed the striker's arrival on a three-year contract.

He has scored 42 goals in 47 appearances for Luke Williams' side during the 2022/23 campaign, helping Notts end their National League stay and win promotion back into the EFL; his goal tally for the season was a league record.

Notts' promotion into League Two was confirmed following a 4-3 penalty shootout win against Chesterfield at Wembley, after the pair played out a 2-2 draw. Langstaff didn't score in the play-off final, but did complete 120 minutes.

Who is interested in signing Macaulay Langstaff?

Football League World can exclusively reveal that Wrexham are showing an interest in signing Langstaff from Notts.

It's said by our sources that Phil Parkinson's side are "quite interested" in an ambitious swoop for the 26-year-old ahead of their own return to League Two, having outstripped Notts in the race for automatic promotion in the National League.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney may find League Two a harder task than first thought as Wrexham owners

There's also interest further up the pyramid, with Langstaff's goalscoring record catching the eye of Plymouth and Ipswich, who are heading back into the Championship in 2023/24 after outstripping Sheffield Wednesday in League One's race for automatic promotion.

That pair are "both keen to take him to the Championship" next season.

How long does Macaulay Langstaff have on his Notts deal?

Notts are said to be "battling" to keep their prolific forward on board as they bid to build back in the EFL.

Langstaff signed a three-year deal upon his arrival at Meadow Lane in June 2022, meaning the club have security around his valuation.

Should the striker be lured away from Notts, then, he will command a healthy transfer fee, elevated by his contract situation and the fact that he's proved himself to be the most prolific player outside the EFL over the last 12 months.