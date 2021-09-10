Exclusive: Nottingham Forest’s stance on Chris Hughton revealed after poor start to 2021-22 season

Nottingham Forest were seriously weighing up sacking Chris Hughton before the international break, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 61-year-old has endured a poor start to the 2021-22 campaign with the Reds – his only win coming in the Carabao Cup against Bradford City before being dumped out two weeks later by Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It’s Forest’s Championship form that has been more worrying though as they lost their first four matches in the league before rescuing a late draw against bitter rivals Derby County thanks to Brennan Johnson’s goal.

According to FLW’s sources, Hughton earned himself a reprieve before the international break kicked in, but if the bad form continues starting with the Tricky Trees’ home clash with Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon then it won’t take much for owner Evangelos Marinakis to part company with the ex-Brighton and Newcastle manager.

FLW have also been told that should Hughton lose his job then the Forest hierarchy will not hesitate to look overseas for his replacement, which they have done in recent years in the form of Philippe Montanier and Sabri Lamouchi.

Chris Wilder has not been ruled out though as a potential Hughton replacement if things go wrong, with the former Sheffield United manager being an option but Forest currently have an open mind about a successor to Hughton should he not start picking up results.