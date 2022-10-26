Exclusive: Nottingham Forest player ready to leave amid interest from Birmingham, Luton and Millwall

Out of favour Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor is ready to move on in the New Year amid interest from Birmingham City, Luton Town, Millwall, and the MLS, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Taylor played a bit-part role in helping Steve Cooper’s side win promotion from the Championship in 2021/22 but is not part of their Premier League squad this term and has been starved of opportunities.

The 32-year-old finds himself down the pecking order at The City Ground due to the significant number of new signings that were brought in over the summer and is now considering his next move.

Football League World can exclusively reveal that Taylor is anxious to find some regular football and is ready to move on in the New Year.

FLW understands that there is interest from Birmingham after his loan spell last season as well as Luton, Millwall, and the MLS.

The striker’s Forest contract expires in the summer and you’d imagine that the East Midlands club would be happy to offload him in the January window given the size of Cooper’s squad.

Taylor has a good record in the EFL – having scored 23 times in 90 games in the Championship, 50 in 197 in League One, and 22 in 50 in League Two.