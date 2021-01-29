Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Exclusive: Nottingham Forest loan exit hits stumbling block

1 hour ago

Harry Arter has been offered to a foreign club on loan, but a deal for the Nottingham Forest midfielder couldn’t be struck to financial reasons, Football League World has been told.

Football Insider have reported that Forest are keen to offload Arter before Monday’s transfer deadline, and have told the midfielder that he is free to find a new club.

The 31-year-old arrived from AFC Bournemouth on a three-year deal back in September, and has since made 15 appearances for the Reds.

Arter – who has made eight league starts for Forest – has endured a couple of frustrating injury problems this season, and has been missing for the last three games.

Football League World now understand that there is truth in those rumours linking Arter with a move away from the City Ground.

Sources have told FLW that Arter has recently been offered to a foreign club on loan, but a deal couldn’t be struck due to financial reasons regarding the player’s wages.

It remains to be seen whether a move away materialises before Monday’s deadline, with Arter set to return to training on that day.


