Exclusive: Nottingham Forest forward closing in on Deadline Day move

Port Vale are close to signing Nottingham Forest striker Will Swan on loan, sources close to the player have told Football League World.

Swan has been given a taste of first-team football under Chris Hughton this season, having scored plenty of goals for Andy Reid’s Under-23 side.

The young striker – who made his professional debut against Swansea City back in November – has made two appearances for Forest this season, and put pen to paper on a professional deal at the City Ground in December.

With Glenn Murray recently joining Forest from Brighton and Hove Albion on a deal until the end of the season, a loan move is now understood to be in the offing for Swan, who is also behind Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban in the pecking order.

Sources have confirmed to Football League World that League Two side Port Vale are close to signing the young striker on loan until the end of the season.

League One side Ipswich Town had previously been linked with the forward, but opted to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Troy Parrott on loan instead, after his loan at Millwall was terminated.