Exclusive: Nottingham Forest enter transfer talks for West Ham player

4 mins ago

Nottingham Forest have made a late move for West Ham United attacker Xande Silva before the transfer window closes at 11pm, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 24-year-old Portuguese forward is the subject of transfer talks between the two clubs in what would be a permanent deal to take him to the City Ground after three years at the London outfit.

Silva spent last season at Greek side Aris Salonika, scoring four times in 29 Super League appearances and also added two assists to his tally.

He signed for West Ham back in 2018 from Vitoria Guimaraes but has made just one Premier League appearance for the Irons – that came in a 2-0 away victory over Burnley in December 2018.

Silva is predominantly a winger who can play on both sides of the pitch and will provide competition for the likes of Joe Lolley, Philip Zinckernagel and Alex Mighten should a deal be concluded with the Hammers.


