Exclusive: Norwich City tipped to try complete fresh agreement for Tottenham midfielder

Jon Newsome has suggested that Norwich City will be looking to try and complete another deal for Oliver Skipp this summer transfer window, speaking to Football League World exclusively.

The Canaries have had a brilliant campaign back in the Sky Bet Championship and will return to the Premier League at the first time of asking after seeing promotion sealed last weekend.

Indeed, several players deserve huge credit for their impact on the team this season in the second tier and Oliver Skipp is certainly one of those men.

The Tottenham loanee has been an integral part of the Norwich machine in the middle of the park and, for Jon Newsome, it would make perfect sense for the Canaries to try and keep him for at least next season too.

He said to Football League World exclusively:

“He’s had a great season. He’s played the majority of the games and he keeps putting regular consistent performances in there. Whether you can get him for next season or not is a big question between the two football clubs.

“If they can’t then obviously there’s a hole there that’s got to be filled and I would assume that for the hierarchy and the board and the management staff; their recruitment policy would be to try and bring him into the football club, because, you know, you bring round pegs in round holes.”

Certainly, it would be a popular move if Norwich could keep him for another season at least as they return to the Premier League but whether or not we actually see the Yellows manage to do such a deal remains to be seen.

Spurs are bound to have been impressed with what they have seen from Skipp this year in the Championship and they may well want to keep him around in the Premier League themselves.