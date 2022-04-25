Exclusive: Norwich City set to join Tottenham and Leeds United in race for Bristol City player

Norwich City are the latest club to enter the race for talented Bristol City teenager Alex Scott ahead of the summer transfer window, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Canaries look destined to drop back into the Championship for the 2022-23 campaign, however they’ve still set their sights on the 18-year-old midfielder, who has become a regular fixture in the Robins’ first-team this season.

Having made his debut at the back end of the previous campaign after signing from non-league Guernsey FC, Scott has gone on to make 36 appearances this season, scoring four goals and notching two assists in the second tier – mainly from his natural midfield position but he has also filled in as a wing-back.

His performances have not gone unnoticed as it was reported this week that scouts from both Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United went to watch Scott in action on Good Friday when City ran out 1-0 winners at the Bet365 Stadium against Stoke City.

Norwich have now joined the growing list of admirers of Scott’s talents though, although it remains to be seen as to whether they can cough up a big enough transfer fee for the midfielder, who is rated at £10 million, per the Mirror.