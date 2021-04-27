Norwich City have made a defensive midfielder a priority this summer and may rival Newcastle United for the service of Hamza Choudhury, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Daniel Farke’s side have stormed to promotion in the Championship this season and are on the cusp of sealing the title in the coming fixtures.

Planning, then, has already turned to the summer transfer window and recruiting players for the Premier League.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Choudhury is a player that Norwich will consider as they look to strengthen, although they will face interest for the Leicester City fringe player from Newcastle.

Choudhury has featured only nine times in the Premier League this season for the high-flying Foxes, but he’s got 46 top-flight appearances under his belt for Leicester and has room to develop at just 23.

Norwich’s decision to move for a midfielder is also hinged on the future of Oliver Skipp.

Skipp, 20, has made 44 appearances this season in the Championship on loan from Tottenham and has been one of Norwich’s standout players in 2020/21.

However, Tottenham’s search to appoint Jose Mourinho’s successor leaves the midfielder in limbo. Farke wants to try and re-sign him, but Spurs may also look to keep him to add to their homegrown quota.

The likely resurgence of Harry Winks, though, could mean that Skipp is available and the door back to Norwich is not completely closed.

