Exclusive: Norwich City may rival Middlesbrough and Fulham for 29-year-old as West Ham exit looms

Norwich City have Ryan Fredericks on their radar this summer, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Fredericks is leaving West Ham United this summer after featuring only seven times in the Premier League last season under David Moyes and seeing his contract expire.

There are a number of clubs interested in moving for the 29-year-old right-back ahead of 2022/23.

Sources have explained to Football League World that Norwich are one of those clubs as they put a plan in place for Max Aarons’ departure, which is a scenario that could still develop this summer as Dean Smith prepares to lead the Canaries back into the Championship.

It’s our understanding that Norwich have put Fredericks on their radar as a possible replacement for the highly-rated Aarons.

However, there’s also interest in Fredericks from Middlesbrough, who are expected to be one of Norwich’s challengers for promotion in the Championship under Chris Wilder. Fulham are another party credited with an interest – they are, of course, one of Fredericks’ former clubs.

Fredericks started his career with Tottenham, before loans with Brentford, Millwall and Boro. After a brief stint with Bristol City, Fredericks moved onto Fulham, who he featured 114 times for across three seasons.

His form at Fulham prompted West Ham to move for the full-back’s service, although the end of his four-year stay with the Hammers has now been confirmed.