Exclusive: Nigel Jemson delivers Joao Carvalho verdict as Nottingham Forest man looks to impress

Nigel Jemson doesn’t believe that Joao Carvalho’s price tag hasn’t affected the midfielder during his time at Nottingham Forest.

Carvalho became Forest’s record signing in the summer of 2018 when he arrived from Benfica in a reported €15million deal.

The 24-year-old has been unable to live up to the expectations placed upon him following his arrival on Trentside, though, scoring six goals in 67 games for the club.

Last season, Carvalho was shipped out on loan to UD Almeria with an option to buy, but the Spanish second division side chose not to pursue a move after he failed to score in 36 matches.

The midfielder is now back at Forest and has been given a chance to impress Chris Hughton in pre-season, and was an unused substitute in their 2-1 defeat to Coventry City on Sunday.

As alluded to before, big things were expected of Carvalho when the club broke their record transfer fee to bring him to the City Ground in 2018.

Has that price tag made Carvalho’s life difficult on Trentside? Football League World exclusively caught up with former Red Nigel Jemson, who gave his verdict on the player’s situation.

“I don’t think it’s made his life harder,” Jemson said.

“As a footballer, it doesn’t matter what people pay for you, that’s up to other people. You don’t command and say ‘I’m worth this much’. For Carvalho, that shouldn’t be an issue.

“When players go onto the pitch, they’re doing it for themselves. Just because you’re playing against someone who’s worth X amount of million pounds, that shouldn’t improve your game. Every game I used to play, I wanted to get the better of the opposition no matter who they were.

“I just think it shows the ambition of the football club when they’re paying for people like that. I’m sure people want to come to the City Ground and beat Nottingham Forest not just because of Carvalho, but because it’s a big club and one that people want to beat like many, many others in the Championship.

“I think it’s very unfair that you can stand out as a player because the club’s paid so much money for him, because that’s out of hands.”