Exclusive: Newcastle United submit enquiry to Stoke City regarding 26-year-old’s availability

Newcastle United have submitted an enquiry to Stoke City regarding midfielder Nick Powell’s availability, sources close to the club have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has enjoyed a fruitful campaign thus far at the Potters, and his impressive displays have caught the attention of Premier League side Newcastle.

The Magpies have enquired about Powell’s availability in this transfer window, though as it stands, FLW have been told that the Potters have no intentions of offloading the player this season.

Powell has scored seven goals and provided two assists this season for Michael O’Neill’s Stoke, having been utilised in a variety of attacking roles.

Recently, Potters boss O’Neill revealed how happy he’s been with Powell this season, saying to the Stoke Sentinel: “He’s been brilliant, Nick. This season as a whole I think his level of performance and consistency has been extremely good.

“Seven goals playing in a variety of positions. We hope he can continue with that and replicate it over the rest of the season.”

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle are on a dire run of form in the Premier League and haven’t recorded a league win in their last eight fixtures, with their last victory coming against West Brom on the 12th December 2020.

As of yet, Newcastle haven’t signed anyone in this winter transfer window as the deadline on Monday 1st February edges ever closer.

Powell began his career at Crewe Alexandra before joining Manchester United in 2012.

He struggled to make an impact in the Red Devils’ first-team and was subsequently sent out on loans to Wigan, Leicester City and Hull City before he was released from his contract at Old Trafford in 2016.

Powell went on to re-join Wigan Athletic and enjoyed three productive seasons before he was snapped up by Stoke City in the summer of 2019.