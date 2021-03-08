Exclusive: Newcastle United eye summer deal for Norwich City star if they stay up

Newcastle United are said to be keen on bringing Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell to the club this summer if they remain in the Premier League, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Canaries are on course to secure an instant return to the Premier League this season with Daniel Farke’s side having opened up a decent lead at the top of the league standings as we head into the final months of the campaign, with Cantwell having been one of the side’s main protagonists.

Cantwell has largely been used out wide by Norwich this term, with the player having thrived when picking up the ball in pockets of space in the final third, contributing four goals and three assists in the process.

Unsurprisingly the player’s performances lead to widespread speculation surfacing about his long term future with the club in the run up to the January window, before rumours of a move were put the bed by a report from Sky Sports which stated that neither the 23-year-old, Emi Buendia or Max Aarons would be leaving Carrow Road.

However it now appears that Newcastle are eying a move for the playmaker come the end of the season if they remain in the Premier League, with a source also confirming to FLW that Tottenham Hotspur still maintain an interest in the England youth international.

Much will depend on whether Norwich manage to secure promotion and if Newcastle stay up, with the player sure to be swayed more towards a club that plays in the top flight.

With only one year to run on his contract at his boyhood club, this is almost certainly going to be one of the prominent transfer sagas of the summer.