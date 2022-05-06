Exclusive: Newcastle, Crystal Palace & Wolves tracking player amid uncertain Bristol City future

Bristol City and Antoine Semenyo are at an impasse over his future at Ashton Gate, with Football League World understanding Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Wolves are amongst the clubs willing to offer a potential Premier League opportunity.

Semenyo is yet to commit his long-term future to Bristol City, who have been struggling in the lower mid-table in the Championship this season under Nigel Pearson.

The forward still has essentially two years on his contract at Ashton Gate, which is due to expire in 2023, with the club holding a 12-month option.

Football League World understands that Bristol City and the 22-year-old are at an impasse when it comes to a fresh agreement, opening the door to a potential sale this summer.

It’s been relayed to Football League World that Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Wolves are three Premier League clubs that are keeping tabs on Semenyo. The same can be said of AFC Bournemouth and Fulham, who have watched the Bristol City forward recently.

That pair are, of course, Premier League bound after winning promotion in the Championship this season.

The ultimate Bristol City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who was City's first match of the season against? Birmingham Blackpool Derby Hull

Despite Bristol City’s mediocre campaign, Semenyo has impressed with eight goals and a further 12 assists in 30 appearances, progressing into one of the Championship’s most exciting young talents.

In total, he’s made 97 appearances for the Robins since his breakthrough.