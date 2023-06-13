Following their relegation from the Premier League down to the Championship, Leeds United are expected to lose some players to clubs at a higher level this summer, such is the norm of the drop to the second tier of English football.

The Whites had spent a vast amount of money on their squad which is why it was a great surprise to see them relegated at the end of the 2022-23 season, but they could recoup some of that from player sales.

One player who is set to be of interest is United States of America international midfielder Tyler Adams, and he is being eyed up by a big Premier League club along with another Leeds player.

Newcastle United interested in Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Newcastle United have their eyes on Adams and his fellow American midfielder Brendan Aaronson in a bid to bolster their squad ahead of a UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Magpies of course finished in the top four of the Premier League under Eddie Howe this past season and are looking for fresh faces, with Adams and Aaronson on their list.

FLW has been told that Adams is the more likelier target and his potential acquisition could give Bruno Guimaraes more freedom in the engine room, whilst Aaronson is perhaps not first-choice on their list of attacking midfielders this summer.

Aaronson however will become an option should Newcastle get priced out of their more high-profile targets, meaning both players' stays at Elland Road could end up being pretty brief.

What are Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson's current Leeds United situations?

Adams and Aaronson were both signed by former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, with the cash well and truly splashed last summer in a bid to strengthen the squad.

Aaronson joined from Red Bull Salzburg for £24.7 million but scored just once in 36 Premier League outings - he signed a contract until 2027, meaning he has four years remaining at Elland Road.

Adams meanwhile was acquired from RB Leipzig for a fee of around £20 million, again on a five-year deal meaning he is under contract until the summer of 2027 - he played 24 times for the West Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League in his debut campaign until a hamstring injury, which forced him to go under the knife, curtailed his campaign.