Exclusive: Neil Mellor issues his promotion and relegation predictions involving Norwich and Cardiff City

The Championship returned to our lives at the weekend, as the 2020/21 league campaign got under way with some surprise results across the board.

Clubs will be looking to put together a run of positive results at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to finish as high as possible in the second-tier standings.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World’s Jacob Potter, former Liverpool and Preston North End forward Neil Mellor highlighted Norwich as the main team to watch from the sides that were relegated when it comes to the race for promotion into the Premier League.

Mellor also felt that Millwall are a team to keep an eye out for though, with Gary Rowett already signing a number of players to bolster the options in his squad.

“I think everybody will look at the obvious names that have been relegated. I think Norwich are probably best-equipped out of the three teams that have been relegated.

“But I’m looking at a bit more of a surprise package. I think that Cardiff will go well this year again, I think they looked really strong under Neil Harris last season.

“I also think Millwall for an outside bet for the top-six this season under Gary Rowett. I’ve been really impressed watching them, and there hasn’t been too much change there, couple of good players being brought in like Woods and Bennett who can add to the quality they have to challenge for the play-offs.”



At the other half of the table, Sheffield Wednesday have it all to do if they want to retain their status in the Championship, as they started the campaign on minus 12 points, although they did pick up a much-needed win against Cardiff City in their first match of the 2020/21 campaign.

Mellor spent a loan spell with the Owls in his career, and is concerned for their survival chances, before name-dropping the likes of Wycombe, Rotherham, Barnsley and Luton as potential candidates to struggle in the second-tier this term.

“Unfortunately for my old team Sheffield Wednesday with minus 12 points, it’s a lot of points to try and make up, so I’m concerned for the battle they face this season as they are going to be fighting to stay up rather than the play-offs.

“I think the teams that got promoted, I fancy a few of those to struggle. Wycombe will fight like mad under Gareth Ainsworth, I think the job that he’s done has been incredible, from bringing them all the way from the almost being relegated to the Conference, to where they are now, it’s a brilliant story.

“Rotherham, I’m not sure how they’ll do this year, I think that they need to sort themselves out in the final third this time, as that’s been a problem for them in previous Championship campaigns.

“You’re looking at Luton, can they do the great escape again to stay up? Barnsley as well could be down there in the mix with relegation.”