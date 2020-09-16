Exclusive: Neil Mellor assesses Sheffield Wednesday’s survival chances in the 2020/21 campaign

Sheffield Wednesday certainly have it all to do in the Championship this season, after starting the 2020/21 campaign on minus 12 points.

The Owls got off to the perfect start this term though, as they stunned last year’s play-off semi-finalists Cardiff City by beating the Bluebirds by two goals to nil.

Sheffield Wednesday finished 16th in the Championship last term, in what was a frustrating league campaign for the club, after they had previously occupied a spot in the play-offs at one stage of the season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World’s Jacob Potter, former Sheffield Wednesday forward Neil Mellor labelled the season ahead as ‘tough’, but is hopeful they can retain their status in the Championship despite the points deduction.

“I hope they can stay up. In terms of me and my family, Sheffield Wednesday mean a lot to us. My dad played for the club and I enjoyed my season there.

“I don’t like to see them in the position they’re in unfortunately due to off-the-field issues, which are no fault of the manager or the players. It’s going to be a tough season ahead for them, it really is.”

Mellor went on to admit that he’s hopeful that the Owls can put together a positive run of results this term at the earliest of opportunities to boost their survival hopes.

“I think they’ve lost some key players in the summer, and the players that have come in have got to prove themselves, rather than having those reputations. The last thing you want with minus 12 points is to start Sheffield Wednesday away at Cardiff, Watford at home and Bristol City away.

“That’s going to be a really tough start so it’s a huge boost to have started with a win, I hope that Garry Monk can build on that and get the best out of the players, because he will need to this year.”

Sheffield Wednesday are next in action on Tuesday evening when they take on League One side Rochdale in the second round of the EFL Cup.