After more than a decade in the Championship, Morgan Fox knows that October is far too soon for panic.

The 2024/25 campaign has not started as any at QPR would have hoped. Seven points from nine games has Marti Cifuentes' side in the relegation zone and is a worse return than Gareth Ainsworth had delivered during the dismal start to last season.

But despite three consecutive defeats ahead of the October international break, the atmosphere is different this year. There is still a belief that things are moving in the right direction under Cifuentes and there has been enough in the early-season performances to back that up, enough to earn the Spanish coach and his assistant a new contract.

A busy summer window - double figures in terms of both arrivals and departures - and some key absentees - most notably talismanic playmaker Ilias Chair - have been contributing factors to QPR's poor form but there is an understanding that the time for excuses is over.

"I've been playing in the Championship for around 12 years now," said Fox, speaking exclusively to Football League World via Copybet. "I know how long a season is and there's a long way to go. We've still got another international break and then it's the crazy Christmas period. There is still so much time left but we're not just sitting here thinking that it'll be alright.

"We're working hard and we want results. There's loads of time left but we know that we've got to put it right on the pitch."

He added: "[Relegation] doesn't really get spoken about. Even when Marti came in last season, in his first presentation he put just a blank table up and said: 'This is it. This is where we're at now. We're starting level with everyone' and obviously we went from there.

"I think it would be silly to talk about anything other than what we can control in our group. We talk about what we want from this season, in terms of the way we want to play and the identity. We've got a fresh group of lads that have come in. We're just focussed on us at the moment, not focused on anything else.

"We've had a couple of home draws that probably should've been wins and then all of a sudden, we're not having this conversation. That's the nature of the Championship."

The break came at a good time for the Hoops - allowing the likes of Fox and Chair to continue their recoveries, giving the squad time to gel and to reflect with Cifuentes on the early part of the campaign.

The Spaniard has received the full backing of the West London club, who handed him a contract extension last month despite the poor form in a move that has offered some much-needed certainty during a period of significant change - in the squad, the backroom staff, and at a higher level.

"It was definitely important," said Fox. "But if I'm being honest, I didn't see any other way that that it would go. Marti has been brilliant since he's come in, and everyone around the club gets on really well. I've really enjoyed working with him.

"We all congratulated him and he said: 'That's ok but we've got games and football to concentrate on'. Fair play to him, he's all about the work, and the football will take care of the rest of it."

The points return after nine games may be similar but, in truth, the club feels like a totally different place than it was under Ainsworth last term. Important progress has been made since Cifutenes took charge last October, even if that's not been reflected in this season's results.

"It's completely different," said Fox. "Last season, I came in right at the start and that was all I knew. From then to now, there have been big changes. Every manager comes in with their different ideas. A lot has changed in a year and we're still learning now, that's the nature of the Championship," the 31-year-old said.

"If you don't change, if you don't adapt, you get left behind. Things have to change but the beauty of it is that you still play 90 minutes on a Saturday. That's all we can control as players, going out there and playing games. Whatever happens around us, we have to focus on the football."

Morgan Fox confirms he's in contention for QPR v Portsmouth

The football returns to Loftus Road this weekend after the international break as the R's host fellow strugglers Portsmouth on Saturday. Pompey are yet to win since their promotion back to the Championship last season and sit two points below their hosts in the table.

It's an opportunity for Cifuentes and co. to kick-start their season and one that Fox, who is back in contention after missing the start of the campaign due to injury, is relishing. The defender played his first minutes of the season when he came off the bench in the 2-0 defeat to Derby County just before the break but added a full 90 in a friendly against Wycombe Wanderers last week.

"I had a trapped nerve in my back," he explained. "It was not very comfortable but I got that sorted and rehab has been really good. A little setback at the start of the season but bought myself a bit of time in the international break to get fit and had a good chunk of work with the team so I feel good.

"Derby was maybe too soon for me [to start] but if the manager had asked me to play, I 100% would have done because that's just who I am. Whenever you're called upon, it's nice to play your part."

With Kenneth Paal underperforming in the initial months of the season, Cifuentes may look to the former Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke defender to help shore things up against Pompey.

The Portsmouth game is the start of a busy period for the Hoops - with Coventry City set to visit Loftus Road on Tuesday night and a trip to Burnley next weekend - and it is not lost on Fox that one win could make all the difference.

"Momentum is massive in the Championship," he said. "We've got three games this week. Win the first one and you take that momentum in the second while with three games in a week so much can change. Momentum is a massive thing but I think first we want to perform well, if we're performing well, creating chances and that sort of thing, then the results will come."

Morgan Fox eyes QPR extension and Wales return under Craig Bellamy

Beyond the next week, Fox has a point to prove in W12. Injuries have limited his contributions since he joined last summer, having left Stoke City at the end of his contract, and his deal at Loftus Road is up at the end of the current campaign.

Morgan Fox at QPR (Transfermarkt, 17/10) Season Appearances Starts Minutes Goals/Assists 2023/24 22 14 1,251 1/0 2024/25 1 0 27 0/0

There has been no contact from the club about an extension but the 31-year-old is interested in continuing his stay and feels there is plenty of time to prove his worth.

"No, not yet," he said. "It's still really early in the season. Similar to the way the manager spoke about his deal, just focus on the football and the rest will take care of itself. We'll see where we are at the end of the season."

Quizzed on whether he'd like to earn an extension, the left-back replied: "Yeah. I've really enjoyed my time here so far.

"I think I've still got a lot to give on the pitch so, hopefully, we'll see but right now I'm just focussing on getting over my injury and getting back on the team. We'll see from there."

A new QPR contract is not the only thing on Fox's radar. It's an exciting time for the Wales national team, who look rejuvenated under new manager Craig Bellamy, and having returned to the squad last year after an eight-year hiatus, the defender has his eyes on playing a part.

"My Wales career has been a bit strange really," he said. "I was involved as a young lad and then went eight years or something without any contact at all. Suddenly, I've been back in since I've been here. I've really enjoyed being back amongst it.

"Unfortunately, I've missed the last two with my injury. Now being back on the pitch, we'll see. We'll see where we are at the next camp but it looks like a lot of changes are going on. I obviously watch the games from afar, I think they're unbeaten so far under Craig Bellamy. It would be positive to be back involved."

