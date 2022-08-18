Exclusive: Morecambe man hands in transfer request

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton has handed in a transfer request to the club’s hierarchy, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to the Shrimps’ League One rivals Fleetwood Town in the last week, with the attacker missing a match against the Cod Army and also in midweek against Bolton Wanderers, with manager Derek Adams claiming that an illness was the reason.

FLW have been told that Morecambe have rejected several offers for Stockton this summer following his 23-goal season in the third tier last season.

Now though, Stockton is attempting to force the club’s hand by letting him go amid strong interest from Morecambe’s Lancashire rivals at Highbury.

It was reported earlier this summer that Stockton was holding off on penning a new contract with Morecambe, with his current deal expiring at the end of the current campaign.

Adams is now potentially powerless to losing his talisman though as Stockton makes it clear that he wants to move on from the Mazuma Stadium.