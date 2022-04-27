Exclusive: MK Dons’ Scott Twine pays respect to “unbelievable” Sheffield Wednesday player after award win

MK Dons playmaker Scott Twine has labelled Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan “an unbelievable player” after beating him to the League One Player of the Season gong at Sunday’s EFL Awards.

Twine and Bannan were named alongside Rotherham United striker Michael Smith on the three-strong shortlist for the award, with the youngest of the three successful on the night.

The 22-year-old also featured alongside both his fellow nominees in the League One Team of the Season on the back of a 2021/22 campaign that has seen him score 16 times and provide 13 assists as he’s helped Liam Manning’s side compete for automatic promotion.

Bannan has more than 400 combined Premier League, Championship, and League One appearances to his name, and speaking exclusively to Football League World after winning the League One Player of the Season award, Twine paid his contemporary some respect.

“I’m just so happy to win the award,” said the midfielder when asked about beating out a player of Bannan’s stature to win the award.

“Barry Bannan is an unbelievable player, we saw that when they played against us a couple of games ago, unfortunately.

“He’s a really good guy as well. I really do like him. I spoke to him a little bit tonight and a bit at the game. He’s a really nice guy.

On the topic of what the two discussed after MK Dons’ defeat to Wednesday, Twine said: “It was respect to him really.

“He’s obviously had such a brilliant career, if I could have a career anything similar to that I’d be really happy.”

The pair could yet meet again this season in the League One play-offs, with MK Dons having already confirmed their top-six finish and Wednesday hoping to do so with a win against Portsmouth on Saturday.