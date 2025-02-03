MK Dons are set to sign Aston Villa left-back, Travis Patterson, on loan until the end of the season, sources have confirmed to Football League World.

The 19-year-old has been in excellent form in the Premier League 2 for the Villans so far in 2024/25, and he is now going to get his first taste of consistent senior football with the League Two outfit.

Scott Lindsey's side have dropped away from the battle for the play-offs in recent weeks, despite an excellent run of form before the festive period, and new faces are needed to help turn their fortunes around.

MK Dons are currently 11th in the fourth tier, but they are nine points off the top seven, and have lost four of their last six matches in the league.

MK Dons set to complete loan signing of Patterson

FLW can exclusively reveal that MK Dons are set to bring Patterson in on loan for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, just days after the 19-year-old was an unused substitute in the Champions League for Aston Villa against Celtic.

The left-back has made 11 appearances in the Premier League 2 for his current side's U21s team, scoring once and registering an assist.

Travis Patterson's Aston Villa stats 2024/25 by competition (TransferMarkt)* Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 2 11 1 1 EFL Cup 1 - - EFL Trophy 4 - - UEFA Youth League 6 - 2 *Stats correct as of 03/02/2025

He is yet to spend time out on loan in his career, but Villa are looking to test his skills in League Two after an extremely positive 2024 with the club's youth sides, and Lindsey will be the manager who he will develop under.

Patterson made his debut for the West Midlands side in the Carabao Cup against Wycombe Wanderers in September, coming off the bench in the final minute of the tie as Unai Emery's side ran out 2-1 winners at Adams Park. However, his involvement in the first team has been extremely limited.

MK Dons need to rebuild confidence

This season has quickly fizzled out for MK Dons, and consistency needs to be found once again if they are to make their way back into the fight for the play-offs.

Lindsey's options at left-back are relatively light, with Dean Lewington the only natural left-sided defender at the club.

The Dons have switched between a three-player and four-player defence, and the signing of Patterson will only allow the latter to be played more often with youth needed.

While the gap to the top seven is large, a good run of form will take the Buckinghamshire side back towards the play-offs, and the signing of the 19-year-old could help reignite their campaign.