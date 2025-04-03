Macaulay Langstaff’s meteoric rise from non-league goal machine to Championship striker was one of the most compelling stories through the last few Football League seasons.

After firing Notts County to promotion and breaking National League records, his move to Millwall was seen as a bold step up.

However, the transition has proven far tougher than anticipated. Langstaff has struggled to replicate his prolific form in a side that operates with a vastly different style of play, and with competition for places intensifying, his future at The Den looks increasingly uncertain.

Don Goodman: A parting of ways for Millwall and Langstaff is the “best solution”

Football League World spoke exclusively with EFL pundit Don Goodman on Macaulay Langstaff’s disappointing Millwall spell, and future prospects for the forward following his struggles to cement a place in the Lions’ starting XI.

“I think it was an opportunity for Macaulay Langstaff that he felt he couldn’t turn down,” Goodman told FLW.

Macaulay Langstaff’s recent career Year Club Appearances Goals 2020-22 Gateshead 59 34 2022-24 Notts County 97 71 2024 - present Millwall 31 1

“I mean it was a big jump from League Two into the Championship and everything changed. He went from a Notts County team who played a completely different style, possession-based football, to a Millwall team who were never going to have as much of the ball as the opponent in most of the games they play.”

“So he’s found it difficult to step up, he hasn’t had a goal involvement since September, where he’s scored one and made one against Preston North End.”

“It’s been a really tough period and I think the best solution for him and the best solution for Millwall is a move away for him.”

Macaulay Langstaff must move on to recapture his goal scoring spark

With no goal contributions since September and limited opportunities under Millwall’s current setup, Langstaff’s future at the club appears increasingly uncertain.

Despite arriving at The Den with a formidable reputation as a prolific lower-league goalscorer, he has struggled to adjust to the demands of Championship football, particularly in a team that doesn’t play to his strengths.

The arrival of Aaron Connolly in January has only pushed him further down the pecking order, making first-team chances even harder to come by.