Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Burnley

Exclusive: Millwall, Sunderland and Burnley on alert as they await Southampton transfer decision

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Millwall, Sunderland and Burnley are three Sky Bet Championship clubs interested in signing Will Smallbone. 

Football League World understands that the trio are all keen on Smallbone, who could be allowed to leave Southampton on loan this summer.

The 22-year-old has made only 20 appearances for Southampton, with just eight of those coming in a Premier League starting line-up.

Yet, Smallbone has impressed in Southampton’s U23 circles, whilst he’s also made an impact at Irish youth level too.

Football League World can reveal that if Southampton trigger the midfielder’s exit this summer, he’s not going to be short of suitors in the EFL.

Millwall, who are having a hugely impressive summer, are one of those clubs, as are Sunderland and Burnley as they prepare for life back in the Championship following promotion and relegation respectively.

During the 2019/29 season, Smallbone did showcase his quality at senior level with a couple of assists in the Premier League. Yet, successive injuries robbed him of the chance to build on that consistently.


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Exclusive: Millwall, Sunderland and Burnley on alert as they await Southampton transfer decision

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: