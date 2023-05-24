Out of contract Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor is attracting attention from the Championship and League One, with Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday, and Rotherham United among the clubs keen, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 33-year-old's current deal with the Reds expires this summer and he is not expected to be offered fresh terms by the Premier League club.

He has not featured once this season despite being named on the bench for their first two games.

Championship and League One interest in Lyle Taylor

With Forest's top flight status secured for 2023/24, Taylor looks likely to move on and he will not have a shortage of suitors when he does.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that the experienced forward is attracting a lot of attention from the Championship and bigger League One clubs.

Among those keen are Millwall, Wednesday, and Rotherham.

FLW understands that Taylor does have offers from MLS teams but is set to stay in England.

Lyle Taylor's EFL goalscoring record

Eight goals in 61 appearances for Forest may not be an outstanding record but the striker has proven himself a lethal finisher in the EFL in the past.

He bagged 55 goals and 21 assists across three seasons at AFC Wimbledon before moving to Charlton Athletic, where his 67 appearances brought 36 goals and 14 assists.

Last season's loan spell at Birmingham City showed Taylor still has an eye for a goal as he scored five times in 14 appearances for a struggling Blues side.