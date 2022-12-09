Exclusive: Millwall set to beat EFL sides to midfielder signing

Millwall are set to seal a deal for non-league ace Josh Keeya, sources have told Football League World exclusively.

The 19-year-old midfielder is currently with Metropolitan Police of the Southern League Premier Division and has been impressing this season.

A number of EFL sides have been looking closely but it is Millwall who invited him the New Den to train last month, and it is apparent that they liked what they saw from him, with them offering him the chance to join the Sky Bet Championship side.

It’s a great opportunity for the young player, and also another demonstration of Millwall monitoring the lower levels of English football carefully, looking for any potential gems.

Of course, Keeya will have a lot to learn and develop over the coming years if he wants to be a first-team regular for the Lions, but it is clear that Gary Rowett’s men are confident he at least has the potential to be a star in the future, in giving him this opportunity.

All being well, Millwall should announce the deal in the not too distant future, and then Keeya can look forward to working more closely with his new team-mates and kicking his career up a level.