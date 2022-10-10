Exclusive: Millwall, Reading and Portsmouth among latest EFL clubs to eye 15-goal striker

Notts County striker Macauley Langstaff has been watched by a host of EFL clubs, including Blackpool, Millwall, Reading, and Portsmouth, in recent weeks, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a fast start to the 2022/23 campaign – scoring 15 goals in 13 matches as he’s helped his new side climb to the top of the National League table.

Langstaff joined Notts County in the summer on back of a season that saw him score 32 times and provide 14 assists for National League North side Gateshead and is already drawing links to the EFL.

Last week, FLW revealed that Peterborough United and Barnsley had been scouting the forward and that list has now grown.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Langstaff has been watched by Championship sides Blackpool, Millwall, and Reading as well as League One duo Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle in recent weeks.

Born in the North East, the Englishman has worked his way up through non-league football, including spells with the likes of Billingham Synthonia, Blyth Spartans and York City, and will hope to play in the EFL next season – whether that’s at Meadow Lane or elsewhere.