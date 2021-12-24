Exclusive: Millwall, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland among clubs eyeing 14-goal striker

Enfield Town striker Muhammadu Faal has turned heads in the EFL after his impressive start to the season with Barnsley, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, and Sunderland all having scouted him, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 24-year-old has been in outstanding form for the Isthmian League Premier Division club, scoring 14 goals in 18 games since rejoining from Bolton Wanderers in the summer.

Faal has spent most of his career in non-league football but secured a move to the EFL with Bolton in January 2020 after scoring 24 goals in 25 appearances for Enfield in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign.

Things didn’t work out for him with the Trotters but having returned to the London club, he looks to be back to his best and his stunning start to the season may earn him another chance in the Football League.

Football League World can exclusively reveal that a host of EFL clubs are flocking to scout the in-form forward.

FLW understands that Barnsley, Millwall, Boro, Ipswich, Wednesday, and Sunderland have all made checks on him this season.

Faal’s goals have helped Enfield to climb to third in the Isthmian League Premier Division – the seventh tier of the English football pyramid – with games in hand over the teams above them.