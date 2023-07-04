Dominic Gape has joined Stockport County for pre-season as they consider offering the midfielder a contract following his departure from Wycombe, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Who is Dominic Gape?

The 28-year-old came through the ranks at Southampton, but he struggled for minutes with the south coast side, which was understandable as they were a top-flight team at the time.

Therefore, a loan move to Wycome was sorted initially, with Gape impressing, which prompted a permanent transfer in January 2017.

And, it’s fair to say it’s a move that has worked out well for all parties, as the player has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Chairboys. During that time, he has helped them to promotion from League Two, whilst he also featured as they made the surprising jump to the Championship, even if their time in the second tier only lasted for one season.

However, the past few years have been tough for Gape, with injuries not helping either, so he hasn’t played as much football as he would have liked. With that in mind, it wasn’t a massive shock when it was announced that he would be leaving Wycombe when his deal expired this summer.

So, he is now on the lookout for a new club, and FLW can confirm that Gape has linked up with Stockport as Dave Challinor considers adding the player to his squad for next season.

Stockport weigh up move for Dominic Gape

You can see why the midfielder would be on the radar of County, because, as mentioned, he has proven himself at this level in the past. He has won promotion, where he was a regular in the side, and he has spent most of the recent years at a higher level than League Two, so there’s no denying this would be a real coup for Stockport if they could pull it off.

We know the ambition of the owners at the club, and there will be a real determination among Challinor’s group to win promotion after they suffered play-off final heartbreak by losing to Carlisle in the final at Wembley.

So, it makes sense that they are looking at someone like Gape, who is approaching his peak years and has been there and done it. Similarly, the prospect of joining a Stockport side that will hope to go up, will appeal to the player if he thinks he can make a big impact in the next year or two.

Overall, it’s a deal that would make sense for all parties, and it’s sensible from Stockport to bring Gape in, as they can now check him out first-hand, see how he suits the approach and get an indication as to what he’s like as a character.

There’s a lot of talk going around about the business Stockport will do this summer, and it will be intriguing to see what the XI looks like when the new season starts in early August.