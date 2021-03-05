Exclusive: Midfielder in line for potential summer Derby County exit, suitors being sounded out

Louie Sibley is likely to leave Derby County in the summer transfer window, Football League World has exclusively learned.

The young Rams man is one of the brightest talents at Pride Park with them possessing several very good footballers currently at the start of their careers.

However, finances are tight for many clubs at the moment and Football League World has been told exclusively by a source close to the situation that Sibley is ‘pretty likely to leave’ in a nod to that issue.

Interest in the player’s signature is currently being sounded out ahead of the next transfer market and it remains to be seen which clubs are plunged into a battle for the Derby star.

The 19-year-old has largely been used as a sub this season under Rams boss Wayne Rooney but he underlined his potential with a hat-trick against Millwall last season and his potential and room to grow and improve makes him an attractive proposition to potential suitors.

The Rams have a good recent record of bringing through young players with the likes of Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle and Morgan Whittaker both moving on from Pride Park and Sibley could well be the next destined for a new club.