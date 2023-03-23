Middlesbrough are starting to consider their Premier League transfer strategy, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Third-placed Boro are locked in a battle for second place, and automatic promotion, with Sheffield United and cut the Blades' lead to just three points with their comprehensive 4-0 victory against Preston North End on Saturday.

The Teessiders were 21st when Michael Carrick took charge in October but the former Manchester United midfielder has turned fortunes around completely and the prospect of promotion this season now seems a realistic one - whether that's through a top two finish or the play-offs.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Boro are starting to consider their recruitment strategy for the summer if they go up this season.

FLW understands that one of the key things they're weighing up is the profile of players they will target and the impact on their wage bill.

None of their current squad are on Premier League-level wages so any new arrivals will be setting salary expectations at the Riverside.

Boro's Championship promotion push resumes with a trip to relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town on Saturday 1st April.