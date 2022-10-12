Exclusive: Middlesbrough weigh up familiar duo as they search for Chris Wilder replacement

Middlesbrough are starting to give consideration to the idea of Lee Cattermole and Steve Agnew working together as they search for a replacement for Chris Wilder, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Wilder was given his marching orders on Monday and the Championship club are yet to appoint a replacement – with a host of names linked over the past nine days.

Talks with reported top target Michael Carrick are said to have broken down and it seems the Teessiders could make an internal appointment.

FLW understands that Boro have begun to consider the idea of Cattermole, the current U18s boss that is well regarded at the Riverside, working with Agnew as they seek to settle on a replacement for Wilder.

The latter is available after recently leaving West Bromwich Albion following the sacking of Steve Bruce on Monday.

Agnew had been serving as one of Bruce’s assistant managers at The Hawthorns but has significant history with Boro – having held a number of roles at the North East club previously.

The 56-year-old, who served as an assistant to the likes of Garry Monk, Aitor Karanka, Gareth Southgate, and Gordon Strachan and has also been a caretaker manager at the Riverside on a number of occasions, would provide plenty of experience alongside Cattermole.

The former Sunderland and Middlesbrough midfielder holds a Uefa A license and is part of the interim team in charge after Wilder’s departure but only stepped into his first coaching role, with the Boro U18s, this year.