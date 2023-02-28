Exclusive: Middlesbrough trying to agree new long-term contract with star player

Middlesbrough are trying to tie in-form striker Chuba Akpom down to a new long-term contract, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 27-year-old is the clear frontrunner in the race for the Championship golden boot – having found the net 19 times in the league this term and once in the FA Cup.

Boro triggered a one-year extension in the striker’s deal in January, which keeps him under contract until next summer at least, but are looking to secure his future beyond that point.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that the Teessiders are trying to tie Akpom down to a new long-term contract.

Premier League clubs were linked with the forward in January and it would be no surprise to see them reignite their interest in the summer if he doesn’t agree terms on a new deal.

Boro signed the former Arsenal forward from Greek side PAOK Salonika in September 2020 but until this season and the arrival of new head coach Michael Carrick, he has struggled to make much of an impact at the Riverside and even spent last term out on loan.

Since Carrick took charge in October, Akpom has scored 15 goals in 20 appearances for Boro.