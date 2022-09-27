Exclusive: Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday consider swoop for clinical 29-year-old

Northampton Town have enjoyed an impressive start to the 2022/23 campaign, sitting second in the League Two table after 10 fixtures and trailing only Leyton Orient.

Of the 21 goals Jon Brady’s side have scored so far this season, Sam Hoskins has 11 of those, proving to be particularly clinical in his 10 appearances.

It’s Football League World’s understanding that a host of EFL clubs are already keeping tabs on the 29-year-old heading into the January transfer window, such has been his start to the season.

Sources outline how Middlesbrough and Sunderland are two Championship clubs with an eye on the attacking midfielder.

There’s interest from League One as well with Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Barnsley and Derby County, who have just appointed Paul Warne as their head coach, watching Hoskins closely.

Hoskins struck 13 goals and registered nine assists in League Two last season and is already well on his way to bettering that goal tally at least in 22/23.

He’s scored a brace in wins over Colchester, Crawley and Rochdale, as well as in the 2-2 draw against Crewe when Northampton came from two goals down to snatch a point.

At this point of the season it’s just the three fixtures that Hoskins hasn’t scored in.