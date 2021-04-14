Exclusive: Middlesbrough set for transfer disappointment as Fulham 21/22 plans become clearer

Middlesbrough will ask about the availability of Neeskens Kebano in the summer, but the likelihood is that Fulham will retain the service of the winger if they are relegated into the Championship, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Kebano, 29, found opportunities hard to come by under Scott Parker in the Premier League, which led him to Boro’s door in the January transfer window.

Since linking up with Neil Warnock’s side, Kebano has made 14 appearances, scoring once for the Teessiders.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Boro will ask the question about Kebano’s availability, but the likelihood is that he will be back at Craven Cottage and playing his football in London again.

Fulham are hanging onto their Premier League status ahead of the run-in, with Parker’s side struggling to pick up points in recent weeks.

Should the Cottagers suffer relegation they are anticipating losing Ademola Lookman back to RB Leipzig, which brings Kebano back into the frame.

The winger was exceptional for Parker during the run-in in the Championship last season, scoring five times in his final five appearances, which included goals in both legs of the play-off semi-finals.

Whilst the 29-year-old watches on as Fulham look to see if they can pull off a great escape in the Premier League, he and his Boro teammates are drifting towards the end of the season after falling away in the race for the top-six.