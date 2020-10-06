Exclusive: Middlesbrough, QPR and Cardiff among clubs eyeing transfer for Barnsley player

Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City are among several Championship clubs keeping tabs on the situation of Barnsley central midfielder Alex Mowatt, sources close to the player have exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

The 25-year-old’s future is still up in the air at Oakwell with talks between Mowatt and the Tykes’ hierarchy not culminating in a new deal for the player.

Mowatt’s contract was extended back in May until the summer of 2021 when a clause was activated by the Yorkshire club, however any extension to that contract is still to be confirmed as numerous clubs now consider a move for the player.

The Barnsley captain has played in all four of the Tykes’ opening league games and has proved to be an integral cog in their side, he also recorded three goals and eight assists last season in 44 appearances for the club.

As per our source, no formal transfer enquiries have been submitted to Barnsley regarding Mowatt but the club are said to be ‘bracing’ themselves for bids as his future continues to go unresolved, with Middlesbrough, QPR and Cardiff some of the clubs who hold an interest in the player.

It’s been a slow start to the season for Barnsley on the pitch, with the club picking up just one point from their opening four league games – they now have to contend with life without manager Gerhard Struber who has left his role at Oakwell for the New York Red Bulls.