Plymouth Argyle are set to reject Middlesbrough's bid for attacking midfielder Morgan Whittaker, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Alan Nixon revealed on Monday that Boro had launched an offer of around £5m plus add-ons for Whittaker, but FLW can now report that the Pilgrims will turn down that advance.

Plymouth set to reject Middlesbrough's bid for Whittaker

The Pilgrims man is one of the brightest attacking talents in the Championship, and scored 19 goals, as well as creating eight assists in 46 league appearances last term, which helped the Devon side remain in the second tier by a solitary point.

Morgan Whittaker 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 46 Starts 45 Goals 19 Assists 8

So far this season, the 24-year-old has notched a less eye-catching return of three goals and one assist in 20 Championship outings, while Miron Muslic's men sit bottom of the table after a 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

But Whittaker recently displayed the stunning ability he has in his locker, when he scored a remarkable solo goal from outside the box to seal a 1-0 win for the Pilgrims over Premier League Brentford in the third round of the FA Cup.

It is no surprise, then, that a Boro side who are vying for a play-off place are keen to sign the Argyle ace in an effort to bolster their top-six credentials.

Furthermore, Whittaker combined with Boro playmaker Finn Azaz to devastating effect during their time together in Devon, and it is clear to see why Michael Carrick is keen on re-uniting such a clinical duo.

The North East outfit have now won just one of their last five Championship games, while an exciting addition such as the Pilgrims star could get their play-off push back on track.

However, it is evident that Carrick and co will have to stump up a more handsome transfer fee if they are intent on prising the talented Englishman away from Home Park.

Pilgrims will be desperate to retain Whittaker

As previously mentioned, Whittaker is a highly talented player, whose remarkable return of 27 goal contributions in the second tier last season kept the Pilgrims in the Championship.

In fact, only Southampton striker Adam Armstrong, former Blackburn Rovers ace Sammie Szmodics and Crysencio Summerville, who are all current Premier League players, managed a better combined total of goals and assists in the Championship than the Argyle man last term.

It is evident that Whittaker is a far better player than the Pilgrims' bottom of the league status suggests, but Muslic and co will be desperate to keep hold of a player who can all but single-handedly prevent the club from making an unwanted return to League One.

The fact that the Devon side are set to reject Boro's bid for the 24-year-old further emphasises just how important he is for his current club.